Phyliss A. Lickliter, 84, passed away on April 1, 2020 at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.
She was born in Ohio on May 1, 1935, the daughter of the late Walter and Ethel Mosgrove.
Mrs. Lickliter graduated from Eastern Nazerene College in Massachusetts with a degree in accounting. She met Curtis Ray Lickliter while attending college and they married.
Mrs. Lickliter was intelligent, witty and talented. She overcame many hardships. She loved games, playing bingo and enjoyed trying her luck at the casino. She loved being around people, especially her friends and family and enjoyed silly shenanigans.
Mrs. Lickliter is survived by her son, William "Bill" Ray Lickliter of Preston; grandchildren, Nathan Lickliter of Preston, Tracy Pinsky (Josh) of Easton and great granddaughter, Molly Pinsky; brothers, Ralph Mosgrove of Florida, Melvin Mosgrove of California and Harold Mosgrove of Ohio, sister-in-law, Edith Mosgrove of Florida and former daughter-in-law, Lori Smith of Annapolis. She was preceded in death by her husband of over 40 years, Curtis Ray Lickliter and her brother Ronald Mosgrove.
Burial will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 5, 2020