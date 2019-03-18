EASTON - Phyllis A. McDaniel passed away peacefully on March 15, 2019, at home, surrounded by family. Born in Cambridge, MD, on October 10, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Thomas J. Andrews and Isabell M. Andrews.

Phyllis lived most of her life on the Eastern Shore of Maryland. She graduated from Easton High School in 1956. She married Donald W. McDaniel on November 2, 1957 and resided in Easton for the rest of her life.

A beautiful, vibrant, and active woman, Phyllis loved to dance, travel and spend time with her friends and family. Phyllis and Don skied regularly for 22 years - once Heli Skiing in Copper Mountain, Colorado.

They loved to entertain and hosted many gatherings around their backyard pool. Phyllis and Don played golf as often as they could, traveling to different courses on the Eastern Shore as well as Florida. In recent years, River Marsh Golf Course in Cambridge, MD became a favorite. Phyllis made a hole in one on this course in July 2017.

Phyllis was a 60-year volunteer to the Easton Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. She worked as an insurance customer service representative for many years, retiring from Blue Cross and Blue Shield in 1999.

In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her brother, Robert T. Andrews; her sister, Paige Nielsen, and her grandson, R. Hunter Wright. A devoted grandmother, Phyllis enjoyed daily conversations with her grandson discussing topics such as weather, food, country music and reality TV.

In addition to her husband, Donald W. McDaniel, she is survived by her daughter, Connie M. Geib of Preston, MD; her brother, David O. Andrews of Easton, MD; her granddaughters, Tara N. Gannon of Chester, MD and Mallory M. Wright of Denton, MD, and her great-granddaughter, Peyton A. Wright of Denton, MD.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton, where friends and family may call 1 hour prior. Burial will be private. Friends are asked to join family at the American Legion, Post 70, 29511 Canvasback Dr, Easton, MD 21601 at 3:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Easton Volunteer Fire Department, 315 Leonard Rieck Drive, Easton, MD 21601 or Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601.

Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 19, 2019