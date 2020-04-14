Home

Phyllis Gencel


1932 - 2020
Phyllis Gencel Obituary
Phyllis Harrison Gencel passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020 at Mallard Bay Care Center. She was 87.

She was born on November 4, 1932 in Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania to the late James Lankford and Sarah McGuire Lankford.

She is survived by her children, Sharen Apple (Jim) of Easton, Tom Harrison of Cordova, Diane Harrison of Easton, her stepdaughter, Isabella Harrison of Coatesville, Pa, her grandchildren Teresa Harrison, Reggie Harrison, Jeff Apple, Kelly Ulrich, and John Harrison whom she raised, and 5 great grandchildren.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her first husband, Francis Harrison Sr, her second husband, James Gencel Sr., her brother, Albert Lankford, her sister, Alice Rzucidlo, and great grandson, Trevor Ulrich.

Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mallard Bay Activity Department at 520 Glenburn Ave, Cambridge, MD 21613.

For online condolences and to sign the online guestbook please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 15, 2020
