Phyllis Marie Willis passed away on October 12, 2019 at Homestead Manor in Denton. She was 83.
She was born on April 1, 1936 in Cleveland, OH, the daughter of the late Carl Pistone and Theresa Rose Zingale-DeCaro Pistone.
Phyllis married Francis Towers Willis in 1958 and they made their home in Oxford. Mrs. Willis was a stay at home Mom and loved her family very much.
She is survived by her children; Lisa Marie Tessier and Jean Ann Foster of Easton, and Charles A. Willis of Denton; grandchildren, Corey and Stephen Tessier (Lisa's children), Kassie Visco (Jean's child), Sara and Rose Willis (Charles' children), Alexander Willis (Michael's child), Jaxson and Hunter Nordstrom (Kassie's children) and Riley Westerfield (Sara's child). In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Towers Willis who died in 1983, son, Michael C. Willis and sister, Mary Lee Culotta.
All services will be private.
Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 27, 2019