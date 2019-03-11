Home

Moore Funeral Home
12 S. Second Street
Denton, MD 21629
(410) 479-2611
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Moore Funeral Home
12 S. Second Street
Denton, MD 21629
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Denton Church of the Brethren
7th Street
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Denton Church of the Brethren
7th Street
View Map
Phyllis Seese Obituary
DENTON - Phyllis Seese of Denton, Md., passed away at her home on Friday, March 8, 2019. She was 71 years old.
Born in Ridgely, Mrs. Seese was the daughter of the late Edward Henry Bowman Jr. and Elizabeth Neal Allen. She had lived in Caroline County all of her life, graduating from North Caroline High School in 1965. A great wife, mother and grandmother, she loved to babysit her grandchildren.
Mrs. Seese is survived by her husband, Pastor Otis Seese of Denton; a daughter, Rachel Rosebrock (Sean) of Centreville, Md.; a son, Daniel Seese (Missy) of Galestown, Md.; two sisters, Vicki Winstead of Greensboro, Md., and Karen Hignutt of Ridgely, Md.; two brothers, Bill Deibel of Marydel, Md., and Russell Deibel of Ridgely; six grandchildren, Shelby, Piper, Braden, Darin, Kaleb and Ella; and many nieces and nephews.
A viewing/visitation will be held from 6 until 8 on Tuesday evening at the Moore Funeral Home P.A., located at 12 S. Second St. in Denton. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, March 13, at the Denton Church of the Brethren on 7th Street, where friends may also visit with the family one hour prior to the service.
If friends wish to send memorial donations, the family suggests sending them to Choices Pregnancy Center, 8221 Teal Drive, Unit 408, Easton, MD 21601, or to Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607, or go to Samaritanspurse.org.
To offer online condolences and tributes, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 10, 2019
