At 12:05 a.m. on June 8, 2019, Phyllis Sharlene (Mullins) Crotsley, born March 26, 1956 joined her husband Richard Crotsley and her parents, Walter and Agnus Mullins in Heaven. Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Christina Yeatman-Westmacott (Jake Westmacott, Mihkel, Gabriel, Kayleb and Cheyenne); her sons: Zed Crotsley, David Yeatman; her adopted daughter, Shannon Johnson; her brother, Charles Mullins; her sisters: Charlotte Crow (Kenny Crow, Starlyn Janice), Anita Chalupa (Roman Chalupa, Melissa and Jr.), Judy Key (Nancy and Shanna), and extended family.

Phyllis had a large heart and open door for all who she claimed to be family. She was a mother, sister, aunt, and friend that was always available when called upon. She was never one to turn away a lost soul in need of shelter. Throughout the years, Phyllis had many talents that she shared, as an artist she painted lovely pictures that included holiday themes and wildlife scenes. She made many handcrafted items using different methods of cross-stitch combined with crocheted projects.

A private Celebration of Life for Phyllis at the convenience of the family.

Donations and contributions to help during this time can be made through a Facebook GoFundMe event titled Funeral Funds for Phyllis Crotsley. Published in The Star Democrat on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary