Phyllis (Wannemacher) Widerkehr
1926 - 2020
Phyllis and her husband Bill moved to Easton in 1992. She was a member of the Talbot Country Club and a member of the women's golf group. Phyllis was also an active volunteer in the community. She worked at the Diagnostic Center for many years, was on the board at the Dixon House, and rang the bell for the Salvation Army every Christmas. Phyllis moved to Montgomery Village after the death of her husband Bill in 2017.

Surviving relatives include her three daughters, Susan Jervis, Melissa Widerkehr, Phyllis Mahoney; her brother, Paul C. Wannemacher; nine grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

Her favorite charities are the Salvation Army and the Dixon House.

Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 16, 2020.
