Polly Jenkins Elgen

Polly Jenkins Elgen of Summerville, SC, formerly of Easton, MD, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 9, 2019 in South Carolina, surrounded by family, at the age of 91.
Polly, lovingly called Miss E., was born on July 29, 1927 in Tennessee, before moving to Washington, DC, where she would eventually meet her husband, Thomas Elgen. She worked at University of Maryland booster club after spending several years of traveling and living on military bases around the world, with her husband and son, including places Okinawa, Japan and Morocco.
She is survived by four grandchildren: Gigi Elgen, of Denver, CO; Johnathan Walker and his wife Jeanette, of Glen Burnie, MD; Summer Chance and her husband Christopher, of Cambridge, MD; Riley Elgen, of Ocean Pines, MD; three grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Lt. Commander Thomas Donaldson Elgen; and her son, Thomas Donaldson Elgen Jr.
Gravesite services will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in The Star Democrat on May 21, 2019
