CENTREVILLE - Prentiss Forbes Taaffe of Centreville, Md., passed away peacefully at Compass Regional Hospice on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. He was born on Oct. 3, 1933, in Easton, Pa.

He is survived by his five children, Kevin Taaffe, Patrick Taaffe, Timothy Taaffe, James Taaffe and Kathleen Taaffe Stagg. In addition, he is survived by many wonderful grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was an avid sailor and boat enthusiast, he loved woodworking, flying and spent a lot of his time helping out and on the board of the Museum of Eastern Shore Life.

If friends wish to send memorial donations, the family suggests sending them to Compass Regional Hospice, 1760 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, Md., or go to com passregionalhospice.org.

There will be a Celebration of Life gathering on Saturday, May 4, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Commerce Street Creamery in Centreville, Md., for both Prentiss F. Taaffe and Margaret G. Taaffe. Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 31, 2019