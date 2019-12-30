|
|
Richard LeRoy Breeding of Federalsburg, MD, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Autumn Lake in Denton, MD. He was 84n years old.
Born in Hickman, DE on February 17, 1935, Mr. Breeding was the son of the late Fred T. and Hazel Irene Drummond Breeding. He worked at the Denton Button Factory as a button cutter and also Breeding's Arco in Federalsburg.
Mr. Breeding is survived by his children: Glenn V. Breeding of Seaford, DE and Diane Mowbray (Kevin) of Federalsburg; five grandchildren: J.R. Paul (Leah) of Galestown, Michael Breeding (Amanda) of Denton, William Norris Breeding (Tailor) of Denton, and Chelsea Walters (Brad) of Cambridge; seven great grandchildren: Michaela, Caitlyn, Rylan, Tripp, Makenna, Everly, and Oaklyn; a sister, Esther Cluley (Bill) of Federalsburg; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Virginia Louise Meredith and Virginia Irene Breeding; and five brothers: Eugene, Harold, Raymond, Dorsey, and Gilbert Breeding.
The burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the at or , 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jan. 1, 2020