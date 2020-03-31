|
Ralph E. Costin, 75, of Cambridge passed away at his home on Friday, March 27, 2020. He was born in Baltimore on April 24, 1944 to the late Howard Costin and Mildred Dorsey Costin.
Mr. Costin graduated from Woodlawn High School. He enjoyed reading, especially mysteries, and going to Bethany Beach with his wife Carolyn Trakney, who passed away in January 2010. He is survived by his daughters Nancy Windsor and husband Dallas of Cambridge, Sandy Boone also of Camridge, and Terri Burgess of Baltimore; grandchildren Christopher Burgess, Ashley Burgess, and Brooke Warfield; great grandchildren Jayden Burgess, McKenzie Burgess, Destiny Howarton, and Aubrey Howarton; his brother Danny Costin; his sister in law Kathy Costin; and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents and his wife, Mr. Costin is preceded in death by his brother Karl Costin.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Thomas Funeral Home, P.A.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 5, 2020