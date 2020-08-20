Ralph C. Gerdom, Jr. "Pete" was born in Havre de Grace, Maryland on January 19, 1944. Pete grew up in Aberdeen, Maryland. He attended the University of Maryland and studied Engineering. After leaving college, he joined the Army and became an instructor in the Signal Corp located at Fort Monmouth, New Jersey, where he taught weather. After his discharge from the Army, Pete began working in construction where he found his calling. He loved working on building projects and took great pride in doing the job right. Gardening was his favorite thing to do after work hours. As soon as he retired, Pete became a Master Gardner and was an active member until his illness forced him to stop. As his Parkinson's Disease started to interfere with his physical abilities, he found creative ways to use his garden tools. He never gave up pulling weeds and planting seeds.
Pete was preceded in death by his father, Ralph C. Gerdom; his mother, Margaret Gerdom and his sister, Ruth Ann Larkin.
Pete met his wife, Elsie, while working on a construction project. They were married in 1998 and enjoyed every minute of their time together. They loved to take "road trips", where they never got lost-only saw new places. In 2002, Pete and Elsie met a young lady who would become the daughter they never had. Sandra Hummer has brought many moments of happiness to them, including delivering her husband, Robert and her little girl, Olivia, on Pete's birthday. His best birthday present ever!
Pete was active in St Paul's Episcopal Church, Centreville. He served on the Vestry and as Junior Warden.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 12:00 - 2:00 pm at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 408 South Liberty Street, Centreville, MD, 21617. Service will be held at 3:00 pm at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Centreville, MD. Graveside will follow after the service at Chesterfield Cemetery, Centreville, MD. If you would like to make a donation, it may be made to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Courseval Drive, Centreville, MD 21617.
For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com