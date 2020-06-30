Ralph C. Jones, Sr. went to be with his Lord on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the Delaware Hospice Center, Milford. He was born in Wilmington, DE and was the son of Mr. Meredith C. Jones, Sr. and Mary E. and Robert W. Baker.
He graduated from Greensboro High School in 1949 and later attended Delaware Tech Terry Campus. He ran a Texaco Station in Easton for a time and served in the Maryland National Guard at Denton, MD as a Sergeant First Class until 1959. He was on the Easton Police Department for 10 months, then joined the Dover Police Department in 1962, retiring in 1982 as a Sergeant and Shift Commander. He worked as a Delaware State Constable for 10 years, then as a driver for Delaware Auto Sales.
He was a member of New Harvest Baptist Church, Dover, and past member of First Southern Baptist Church, Dover, where he served as a deacon, teacher, Director of Music and choir member. He sang with the Delaware Barbershop singing group in Dover and in the Dover Tones quartet. He enjoyed traveling, camping, fishing, telling jokes, and spending time with family and friends. He liked talking with and helping people and never met a stranger.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Meredith C. Jones, Jr. and Howard L. Jones; sister Irene J. Berry; granddaughter Hannah G. Jones; niece Brenda Berry; brother-in-law John Boone; and nephew Michael Boone.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Dorothy S. Jones of Dover; sons Ralph "Chuck" Jones Jr. (Joan) of Denton, MD and David W. Jones (Gayle) of Felton; daughter Donna M. Coe (Jeff) of Dover; sister Norma Boone of Church Hill, MD; brother John Quinn of The Villages, FL; 4 grandchildren: Rebecca Hendrix, Jennifer Boyer, Chris Jones and Joshua Coe; 5 great grandchildren: Taylor Heaton, Logan Heaton, Jonas Boyer, Henry Boyer and Gabriella Jones; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Services will be held Monday, July 6, 2020 at 12 noon at the Greensboro Baptist Church in Greensboro, MD. Visitation will be held one hour prior. Interment will follow the service in Greensboro Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be sent to the New Harvest Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 735, Dover, DE 19903 (memo Ralph Jones memorial). Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.fleegleandhelfenbein.com Arrangements by Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home Greensboro, MD.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 30, 2020.