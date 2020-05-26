Ralph Lin Fells was born on January 29, 1956 to the late Elsie and Melvin Fells, Sr. He was the youngest of seven children. He departed this life on May 21, 2020 peacefully at his home as he slept.



Ralph was educated in Talbot County Public Schools. He was an avid sports fan, playing softball for many many years for multiple teams. He had a special love for the San Francisco 49ers and the Baltimore Orioles.



Ralph's employment history includes businesses such as the Star Democrat, Old Salt Seafood, Time Out Tap and Grill, and the Washington Street Pub, where he could showcase his affinity and passion for cooking.



Ralph was loved by everyone that he encountered, and he also gave love back. He was extremely funny, and social. Ralph has a special name for each and every member of his family, most of which cannot be repeated here.



He leaves to cherish his memories to his only son, Octavious R. Thomas; three sisters, Ellen Hill (Cephus) of Baltimore, MD, Charlotte Fells, of Easton, MD, Marie Fells (Wayne) of Cambridge, MD; one brother, Johnny Fells of Easton, MD. He is survived by a host of nephews and nieces, including his partner in crime/nephew William Tinker Fells and close niece Tissy Fells. There are also many, many close friends including Scott Smith, and Virginia Whittington.



Ralph is proceeded in death by his sister, Helen Cornish; and brother Melvin Fells, Jr.



Pallbearers include: Dana Gibson, Anthony Johnson, Wayne Stanley, Scott Smith, Garry Hargis, and William Fells



