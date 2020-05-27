Ralph Lin Fells
1956 - 2020
Ralph Lin Fells, 64 of Easton, MD passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 21, 2020. A walk-through viewing in his remembrance will be held from 10:00AM to 12:00 Noon, Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Henry Funeral Home, P.A., followed by interment in Richards Memorial Park, Easton. Seating and gathering is currently prohibited. Condolences may be sent to Henry Funeral Home, P.A., 510 Washington Street, Cambridge, Maryland 21613 or to www.henryfh.com.

Published in The Star Democrat on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
