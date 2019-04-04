CLAIBORNE - Ralph Michael Steinberger, 87, of Freehold, NJ, formerly of Claiborne, MD, and Tinton Falls, NJ, died on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at CentraState Medical Center, Freehold. Born on Sept. 3, 1931 in Union City to the late Theodore Sr. and Edna Gates Steinberger, he graduated from Eastside H.S., Paterson in 1949. Ralph served his country in the New Jersey National Guard from 1950 to 1957.

He was married to Mary Fahey on Sept. 29, 1956, residing in the house he built in Tinton Falls until retiring to Claiborne, MD in 1989 where he lived until 2018. Mr. Steinberger spent most of his career as a draftsman working for EAI, Bendix and Allied Signal. He was an avid "do-it-yourselfer" who built houses and boats and enjoyed sailing, gardening, painting, woodworking, and pottery.

He is survived by his daughter, Ann Steinberger, of Neptune City, NJ; son, Michael and wife Michelle, of West Chester, PA; daughter, Karen Steiner, of Tinton Falls, NJ; son, James and wife Holly, of Tinton Falls, NJ; son, Timothy and partner Kathy Kirk, of Roseland, NJ; brother, John and wife Jeanette, Spotsylvania, VA; sister, Mary Hermans, Towson, MD; sisters-in-law: Marge, Howell, NJ; Marilyn, Marco Island, FL; 11 grandchildren; five great grandchildren; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, Ralph was predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Mary; and his brothers: Ted and Allen.

Friends may call on Sunday, April 7, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Bongarzone Funeral Home, Tinton Falls, NJ. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Holy Innocents Church, Neptune, NJ on April 8 at 10:30 a.m. and burial will follow at St. Catharine's Cemetery, Sea Girt, NJ.

For online condolences, please visit Ralph's memorial page at www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com. Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary