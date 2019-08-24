|
|
|
Ralph Young died peacefully on the morning of August 16, 2019 at Shore Memorial Hospital in Easton surrounded by loved ones.
Ralph was born on September 17, 1932 in Pawtucket, RI to parents Ralph E. Young Sr and Kathryn Flanagan Young. He moved to the DC area when he joined the US Navy in 1952. Ralph worked as a Substance Abuse Counselor in Alexandria, VA. for many years. After he retired, he moved with his wife, Mary, to Easton, MD to take advantage of small town life and numerous places to kayak. He became an active member of Third Haven Friends Meeting and involved himself in many aspects of Quaker service. Ralph rarely met a community service project he didn't like. He was twice nominated for the "Talbot You are Beautiful" Award for his volunteer activities. He participated in Talbot Association of Clergy & Laity (TACL), spearheaded the Hunger Coalition, initiated Marilla's Lunches, worked tirelessly for Alternatives to Violence (AVP), PEACE, and the Talbot County Detention Library. Along with Asbury Methodist Church he coordinated a Thanksgiving dinner for shut-ins that became an annual event. In his "spare" time, he loved kayaking, motorcycling well into his 80s, photography and walks with Sophie, his canine companion. Other people were drawn to join Ralph in all he did.
Ralph is survived by his wife, Mary, of Easton; three sons, Joseph of Crofton; Daniel (Jill) of Lusby and Patrick (Marianne) of Richmond; grandchildren: Eric Young, Laura Young, and Weston Banton (Jessica) and one great grandchild, Jaylen Banton.
Those who knew Ralph will miss him greatly. His good nature, strong sense of justice, and integrity live on in all who met him.
A memorial service will be held at Third Haven Friends Meeting, 405 South Washington Street, Easton, MD on October 12, at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Third Haven Friends Meeting.
Published in The Star Democrat on Aug. 25, 2019