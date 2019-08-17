|
|
|
Randolph "Ranny" Harry Vorwald died on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Compass Regional Hospice in Centreville, Maryland. He was 73.
Ranny was born on April 2, 1946 in Easton, Maryland to the late William John Vorwald, Sr. and Della Mae Erskine Vorwald.
Ranny graduated from Easton High School in 1964. After graduation, Ranny went to work for J. McKenny Willis Hatchery. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and proudly served from 1966-1969 and was stationed in Stuttgart, Germany. After serving in the Army, Ranny went to work for the CIA in Langley, VA, where he worked until his retirement.
He enjoyed his social time at McDonald's Restaurant in Easton. Ranny always had a smile on his face and was very sociable.
Ranny is survived by a brother, Billy Vorwald, (JoAnn) of Longwoods, MD; sisters, Vivian V. Brandow (Bubby) of Wittman, MD, Sylvia V. Roe (Bobby) of Easton, MD, and Heidi Barnhart (Craig) of Cordova, MD; nieces and nephews: Terri Hiner, Mark Sump, Darian Sump, Kristy Vorwald, Jennifer Moyer, Todd Brandow, Karen Scott, Michael Roe and Jimmy Barnhart; and many beloved great nieces and great nephews.
In addition to his parents, Ranny was preceded in death by a sister, Patsy V. Sump.
A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 6-8PM at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. 200 S. Harrison St. Easton, MD 21601. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 11AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Easton with Military Honors.
Those wishing to make donations in Ranny's name, may do so to Compass Regional Hospice 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617 or Veterans group of choice.
For online condolences, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2019