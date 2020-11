Or Copy this URL to Share

Ray Wright, 96, formally of Waddell Corner in Hurlock, MD, passed away at Peak Healthcare at the Pines in Easton, MD on October 30, 2020. Friends may visit 6:00-8:00 p.m., Friday, November 6, 2020 at Greater Mt. Zion Pentecostal Church 5170 Bethlehem Road, Bethlehem(Preston), MD. Funeral services will be at the same location 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 7th; with viewing one hour prior.



