Framptom Funeral Home, P.A.
216 North Main Street
Federalsburg, MD 21632
(410) 754-8888
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Framptom Funeral Home, P.A.
216 North Main Street
Federalsburg, MD 21632
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
Framptom Funeral Home, P.A.
216 North Main Street
Federalsburg, MD 21632
RAYMOND D. FAIRBANK


1924 - 2020
RAYMOND D. FAIRBANK Obituary
Raymond D. Fairbank, of Easton, MD, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Autumn Lake Healthcare at Denton. He was 95.

Born on September 19, 1924, in Whitman, Maryland, he was the son of the late Millard Fairbank and Mary Marshall Fairbank.

He served in the U.S. Army during World War II and was later married in 1961 to Lorraine Williamson. Ray worked as a tire mechanic until his retirement. He enjoyed traveling, going to auctions, working in the yard, and he loved to listen and sing classic country music.

He is survived by his wife, Lorraine Fairbank, three children, Brenda Daffin (Rob), Donald Fairbank (Diane), and Debbie DeRohn (John), 9 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by seven siblings, Avery Fairbank, Preston Fairbank, Thurman Fairbank, Alice Higgins, Kenneth Fairbank, Thelma Jackson and Linda Fairbank, and granddaughter, Carla Nicole Conrad.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. at Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg with Pastor Marie Coulbourne officiating. A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock, MD.

Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg. Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jan. 17, 2020
