Raymond E. Conrad Sr.
1930 - 2020
Raymond E. Conrad Sr., 89 of Preston, Maryland passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 23, 2020.

Raymond was born at Carroll's Edition in Easton, Maryland on November 20, 1930. He was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Esther Stirk Conrad; his spouse; Geraldine Cooper Conrad; and his great grandchild; Addison Nicole Christopher.

Raymond lived his entire life in Talbot and Caroline Counties. He was a master plumber. Raymond retired after many years from Linco. His favorite hobby was his garden.

He is survived by his daughters; Jodie Ellingsworth (Brian Anderson); Jennifer Marquardt (Richard); Mildred Adkins (Dallas); Pattie Murphy (Michael); Tammy Conrad; Raymond Conrad Jr. (Lynn Johnson); Amanda Folkers (Brad); 27 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren; his sisters; Betty Watts; Miriam Lanczkowski; Barbara Kinnamon; and his brother Roland Conrad.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 6 to 8pm at Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home at 106 W. Sunset Ave., Greensboro, Maryland. Services will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 9:30am at Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home. Services will be held Interment will on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 11am at Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock, Maryland.

Thanking his second family at Caroline Nursing and Rehab who loved him dearly.

For online condolences please visit www.fleegleandhelfenbein.com.



Published in The Star Democrat on Sep. 24, 2020.
