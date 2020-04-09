|
Raymond Frank Flack, Jr. of Denton, MD, passed away at his home on April 7, 2020. He was 81 years old.
Born in Philadelphia, PA on July 12, 1938, Mr. Flack was the son of the late Raymond Frank Flack, Sr. and Katherine Matilda Grimes Flack. He had retired from the U.S. Navy after 20 years.
Mr. Flack is survived by a brother, Frank C. Flack of Jacksonville, FL; a sister, Alice K. Melton of California; a niece, Laura Williams of Jacksonville, FL; and two nephews, Frank C. Flack, Jr. of Lee's Summit, MO and Darrell Flack of Callahan, FL.
Memorial services will be private. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 10, 2020