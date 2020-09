Raymond Sampson, age 88, passed into eternal rest on August 31, 2020 at Signature Health Care at Mallard Bay in Camabridge, MD. A walk-through viewing in his remembrance will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 9:00AM to 11:00AM at Henry Funeral Home, P.A., followed by a celebration of his life at 11:00AM. Seating is limited. Services will be streamed live at Facebook.com/henryfuneralhomepa . Condolonces may be sent to www.henryfh.com