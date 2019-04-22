Home

Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home, P.A.
106 West Sunset Avenue
Greensboro, MD 21639
(410) 482-8914
Raymond Lewis Murphy Jr. Obituary
FELTON, Del. - Raymond Lewis Murphy Jr. of Felton, DE, passed away April 19, 2019. He was 76. Raymond was born on July 30, 1942 in Greensboro, MD, to the late Raymond and Anna Murphy. He graduated from Sudlersville High School in 1960.
Raymond spent his career as a supervisor for Kraft-Heinz until his retirement. He loved all animals but especially race horses.
Mr. Murphy is survived by his daughter, Terry Blackburn (Frank), of Greensboro, MD; brother, Luke Murphy, of Dover, DE; brother, Donald Murphy (Barbara), of Greenwood; and beloved companion, Faye Kershinger. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Holly Hutson; sisters: Viola Ware, Ella Mae Kinnamon, Elizabeth Murphy, and Janie Hayman.
All services will be private.
For online condolences, please visit: www.fleegleandhelfenbein.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 23, 2019
