Raymond P. Heath, 86, of Denton, passed away July 4th at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore.
Raymond was born in Plymouth, England, on November 17, 1933 and was the son of the late William John Clifford Heath and May Sylvia Bead. Having a global childhood, he grew up in Singapore, Australia, Ceylon and England. Upon returning to England, he went to boarding school at The King's School in Worcester. He graduated from Plymouth College in 1950 and began an architecture apprenticeship. After completing his apprenticeship, he served 2 years in the army in the Royal Engineers Corps near Oxford.
He immigrated to the United States in 1958. Throughout his 50-year career as an architect, he practiced in numerous cities such as Rochester, Annapolis, Baltimore, Washington D.C., and Richmond. His last job at Dewberry was working on Federal Courthouse projects. He retired from the career that he loved at the age of 75.
Raymond was a prolific craftsman, creating numerous works of art out of wood. He also loved landscaping his garden. An avid fisherman, Ray was in his element out on the water with a fishing rod in his hand.
Raymond is predeceased by his beloved wife, Janet W. Heath and his younger brother, Graham Heath. He is survived by his eldest brother, Desmond Heath of Scotland, and five children: Amanda Heath of England, Evan Evans of Annapolis, Sinnet Carter of Pasadena, Fiona Torr of England, Tracy Evans of Annapolis and his eight grandchildren.
Due to Covid-19, Fellows, Helfenbien, & Newnam Furneral Home will be providing a private burial service at Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery. Donations can be made to Denton Volunteer Fire Company, https://www.dentonvfc.com/page/donations
