|
|
|
Rebecca King Allen, 60, of Preston, MD passed at her home on November 26, 2019 following a long and courageous battle against breast cancer.
Becky was born in Elkton, MD on August 8, 1959 to the late John and Helen King. She is survived by her husband, Leon Allen, Preston, MD, daughters Rachel Gambrill, Preston, MD, and Laura Edmiston, Christiansburg, VA, stepson Zach and wife Megan Allen, 5 Grandchildren Caleb, Natalie, Megan, Krista, Wyatt, and Mia. She is also survived by her siblings Kevin King, Colleen Blake, Gregory King, Mary Ellen King, Elsie Harrigan, Daniel King and Samuel King as well as 18 nieces and nephews, 13 grand nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she is preceded by her sister Susan King Boyle.
A graduate of Elkton High School and Towson University, Becky enjoyed her career as an educator. She had an energy and presence about her that brought love and joy to her children, grandchildren, family and friends and anyone fortunate enough to be touched by her spirit.
A service to celebrate her life will be on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Wye Mills Methodist Church in Wye Mills MD. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Susan King Boyle CCPS STEM Scholarship fund or the in care of Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home. www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Dec. 1, 2019