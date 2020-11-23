Rebecca Ann Pappafotis, 66, of Chester, Maryland, passed away peacefully on November 17, 2020. She will be greatly missed by all her friends and family.







She was born in Norfolk, Virginia in 1954. Her family relocated to Maryland in the 1960's, and she moved to Queen Anne's Co., MD in the 70's.



Sharing a passion for design and décor with her mother, they opened an arts and crafts business together. It was named Country Corner and was started in 1985. It operated for several years. First as a stand at craft fairs, and eventually as a small shop on Kent Island. Her children have many fond memories of hanging around the store while their mother and grandmother worked on crafts.



Then desiring to take on a new challenge she decided to start college at age of 35. While raising a family she still managed to study hard and go to school on nights and weekends. She first earned an Associates of Science from Catonsville Community College in 1996. Then, while working and raising a family, in May 2001, at age 47, she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Occupational Therapy from Pennsylvania State University and graduated Magna Cum Laude.



During her career as an Occupational Therapist, she began by working with special needs children in Queen Anne's County school system, then served at Easton Memorial Hospital, and finally returned to working with special needs children at The Benedictine School in Ridgely, MD. While at Benedictine she earned high regard for her innate and natural ability to care for all children. She loved to cook especially southern style comfort food, work in the garden, and read. To anyone she ever met, Rebecca was a sincere and honest person.



She was predeceased by her mother Edith Natomia Fryar, and her father Harry P. Baker. Rebecca is survived by her husband George S. Pappafotis, and her loving children, son, Brian Panek (Jacksonville, Fl), as she would say her "Bri-Bri"; and her loving daughter Sarah Scherl (h, Michael), with her four grandchildren, Julia, Emma, Haven, and Hudson. She is also survived by four step-children, and three step-grandchildren, all of whom love and adore her. A Celebration of Life will be held on her Birthday in 2021.







MAY HER MEMORY BE ETERNAL



Donations can be made in memory of Rebecca, to the Benedictine School, 14299 Benedictine Ln, Ridgely, MD 21660; or the Compass Regional Hospice of Queen Anne's County, 160 Coursevall Dr, Centreville, MD 21617.



