Rebecca Lee Garner, 31 of Newcomb, MD passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
She was born on December 24, 1988 in Easton, MD, the daughter of Brent and Lynn Garner.
Rebecca graduated from St. Michaels High School in 2006 where she enjoyed playing sports, gymnastics, softball and cheerleading.
Her interests also included hunting, crabbing, fishing, RVing, kayaking and spending time with her nieces and nephew.
Rebecca is survived by her parents, Brent and Lynn Garner; grandparents, Peggy Brittingham (Donald) and Evelyne Garner; siblings, Jason Wright (Brenda) and April Loughry (Bobby). Also, nieces and nephew; Nicole Wright, Megan Wright, Garner Loughry and Grady Loughry; aunts, Donna Higgins and Nae Rishel, many close cousins and friends and her boyfriend, Donald L. Lord. She was preceded in death by her grandparents; Ronnie and Marylee Collier and Don W. Garner (Poppop).
Burial will be private.
