FEDERALSBURG - Rebecca Lou Bauer died on Saturday, February 23, 2019.

She was born on May 29, 1945 in Baltimore, MD, the daughter of the late William Lawrence Biery and Eunice Pope Dobson.

She graduated from Cambridge Nursing School in 1970 and worked as a nurse in Baltimore and the Eastern Shore for the next 38 years retiring from nursing from the Eastern Shore Hospital Center.

She is survived by her children: Carl Fluharty, of Laurel, DE; Christopher Fluharty, of Madison, IN; Jennifer Knopp (Steve), of Hurlock, MD; Matthew Bauer, of Queenstown, MD; grandchildren: Bradford Fluharty, Macy Fluharty, Ruth Fluharty, Jude Fluharty, Morgan Chafin, Jordan Chafin, Dakota Chafin; five great grandchildren; and her sister, Sally Greenhawk, of Oxford, MD.

A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, March 1 at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton, where friends may call one-hour prior from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Burial will be in Oxford Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.

Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 27, 2019