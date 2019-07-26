|
Regenia Lillian Hutchison passed away at The Talbot Hospice in Easton, MD on July 26, 2019. She was 79 years old. She was the daughter of the late Howard and Dorothy Blizzard. She married Harold A. Hutchison on March 19, 1960.
Regenia was a devoted wife and mother and always put her family first. She was an active member of the Fairview Church of the Brethren, singing and praising the Lord faithfully. She also enjoyed quilting, knitting and painting on porcelain china.
She is survived by her husband, Harold Hutchison; her five daughters: Beverly Williams, Cynthia Blazejak (Richard), Martha Eason (Tommy), Barbara Christopher (Chris) and Holly Smith (Zach); nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two brothers. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by one brother and a grandson, Brett Christopher.
A visitation will be held on Sunday at Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home, 200 S. Harrison Street, Easton, MD from 5 pm to 7 pm. A Funeral service will follow on Monday at Fairview Church of the Brethren, 11243 Chapel Road, Cordova, MD, at 11 am with a one-hour visitation prior.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Fairview Church of The Brethren, 11243 Chapel Road, Cordova, MD 21625, or to Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Dr, Easton, MD 21601.
Published in The Star Democrat on July 28, 2019