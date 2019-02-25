HARRISBURG, Pa. - Regina Orem Applegarth Kintner, 88, passed away peacefully at home with family on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, in Harrisburg, Pa.

Born in Baltimore, Md., in 1930 to the late Reginald Calvert Orem and the late Hazel Orem, she and her family later moved to Cambridge, Md., where she graduated from Cambridge High School in 1947. She then attended the Maryland Institute College of Art in Baltimore.

Regina, who often went by "Jean," was married to her first husband, the late John (Jack) Cecil Applegarth, for 10 years. They had five children together: Betsy Applegarth Shatto (husband, Dennis) of Harrisburg, Pa., the late John Stephen Applegarth, Suzanne Applegarth of Woolford, Md., Eric Applegarth (wife, Michelle Zacks) of Hamden, Conn., and Christopher Applegarth, Sr. (wife, Amy) of Madison, Md.

She was later married for 53 years to the late Floyd J. Kintner Jr., with whom she had a daughter, Mary Kintner of Baltimore, Md.

She was preceded in death by siblings, Reginald C. Orem Jr., Creighton Orem, Louis Orem and Hazel Orem Earley. A sister, Leah Gore (late husband, Oliver), still resides in Cambridge. She also had 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews.

Regina loved the Chesapeake Bay and the ocean. She and her husband Floyd lived in Ocean City, Md., for a number of years, often visiting Key West, Fla., in the winter. A lover of books and a voracious reader, she also wrote book reviews, letters to the editor for local newspapers, and long, lively letters to her family and friends, which were often embellished with little watercolor designs. Regina was very creative and knew how to present things in the simplest of ways and have them be pleasant and beautiful, whether it was a basket of leaves and pears from her trees, an arrangement of shells in her garden, a satin ribbon sewn onto a handmade baby bib or a bowl of homemade soup garnished with fresh herbs. She also enjoyed poetry, fine art, news shows, word games and all kinds of music. She was a peace advocate and environmentalist all her adult life. She cherished her family, and her children were the center of her life. Her family and friends loved her dearly and will miss her very much.

A memorial celebration of Regina's life will take place in Woolford, Md., in the spring, on a date to be decided by the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests planting a little tree in her honor or contributing to your local library.

To share online condolences with the family, please visit hooverfuneralhome.com sponsored by Hoover Funeral and Crematory Inc., Harrisburg, Pa. Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary