Reid Fletcher Alcorn Obituary
EAST NEW MARKET - Reid Fletcher Alcorn was born in Pittsburgh on Sept. 24, 1956. He called the Eastern Shore his home for 60 years, until his death at his residence in East New Market on May 28, 2019.
Reid worked for 32 years at the bakery in Federalsburg and most recently as a maintenance mechanic and a Teamsters shop steward. Reid retired two years ago, filling his time with hobbies and gardening, helping family and friends and dedicating his time to charity work.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Shirley Alcorn.
He is survived by his sisters: Charlene Alcorn, Lorraine Dimitriu, Cheryl Alcorn; a brother, Robert Alcorn and his wife Mary; nieces: Amanda Dimitriu, Darla Alcorn; nephews: Andrew Alcorn and his fiance Genevieve Booth; Joseph Alcorn; great nieces: Tyajah Pinder, Demara Dimitriu, Dakota Alcorn; Phoenix Alcorn; and a great nephew, Mukhai Waples.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, June 1, 1 p.m. at the Framptom Funeral Home, Federalsburg, MD, with Rev. Denzil Cheek officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at Hill Crest Cemetery, Federalsburg.
To share memories with the family, please visit: www.framptom.com
Published in The Star Democrat on May 30, 2019
