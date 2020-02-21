|
Reita Mae Ruark, 99, of Georgetown, DE, formerly of Cambridge, passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 19, 2020 at Genesis of Milford.
Born September 17, 1920 in Bishop's Head, MD, she was the daughter of the late Iva and Maurice Pritchett.
Reita graduated from the Dorchester County School system. She began her career in retail with her first job as a sales representative at McCroy's Five and Dime in downtown Cambridge and later became Assistant Manager of Leggett's Department Store. She retired from the retail giant before it became the Belk Stores. Reita was a people person, her bubbly personality, quick wit and contagious smile will be remembered by all who knew her.
Reita met and married her husband Henry M. Ruark on March 25, 1942. They had one son Marcellus Ruark. Henry passed away suddenly Oct. 30, 1964.
Reita is survived by her son Mark of Milford; five grandchildren, Keith Ruark and his wife Jackie, Honey Cadel, Jennifer Ruark, Crystal Mehrenberg and husband Dennis, Kenneth Smith and wife Rose.
Also surviving are four great-grandchildren Justin Cadel, Janna Ruark, Xavier Ruark and London Mohr.
A funeral service will be held Monday, February 24, 2020 beginning 11:00 am at Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A. A viewing will be held the hour prior to the service. Officiating will be Pastor Chuck Hudson.
Interment will follow at Dorchester Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Delaware SPCA at www.delspca.org
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 23, 2020