CENTREVILLE - Richard Armen Amirikian of Centreville, Md., went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 26, 2019. He was 92.

Mr. Amirikian was born on April 29, 1926, in Pawtucket, R.I. He was the son of the late Arsham and Philmon Amirikian. At age 17, Mr. Amirikian enlisted in the U.S. Navy during WWII, and honorably served as a corpsman with the 1st and 2nd Marine Divisions in the Pacific Theater from 1944 to 1946. Mr. Amirikian completed high school in 1947 and graduated from St. Vincent College with a degree in business administration and from Catholic University with a degree in architecture. Mr. Amirikian worked as a construction engineer and project construction manager for the Buffalo Municipal Airport, the Carmelite Monastery and the U.S. Public Health Service. Upon retirement in 1981, Mr. Amirikian enjoyed collecting and restoring antique furniture and cars, and working outdoors. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and watching his grandchildren grow up.

Mr. Amirikian was a member of the Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church in Centreville, Md., where he served as a homebound Eucharistic minister for 15 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels, the Old Bohemia Historical Society and a lifetime member of the American Society of Civil Engineers, the American Legion and the VFW.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Richard Armen Amirikian Jr.

Mr. Amirikian is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Mary Anne Amirikian of Centreville, Md.; his son, Ronald Amirikian and wife Faith of Centreville, Md.; his three grandchildren, Lisa Amirikian of Burlington, Vt., Samantha Davis (Derrick) of Cedarville, Ohio, and Anthony Amirikian of Greenville, S.C.; his two step-grandchildren, Michael Wheeler (Erin) of Dover, Del., and Joseph Wheeler (Jennifer) of St. Louis, Mo.; and his sister, Joyce Harrison of Virginia Beach, Va.

A viewing will be held on Tuesday, April 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St., Galena, Md. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Wednesday, May 1, at 11 a.m. in Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church, Centreville, Md. Burial will held at 2:30 p.m. in Old Bohemia Cemetery, Warwick.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to Old Bohemia Historical Society, PO Box 61, Warwick, MD 21912.