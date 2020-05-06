Richard Allan Smith, Sr., of Hurlock, died Monday, May 4, 2020 at Corsica Hills Center in Centreville. Born September 30, 1938, he was the son of the late Sheldon Roderick Smith and Viola Isabelle Wheatley Smith.



After graduating from high school, joined the US Marine Corps. After his discharge, he worked for Preston Trucking as well as Dupont. Upon retirement, he became a custom farmer known for his sweet potatoes and asparagus.



He is survived by his wife of sixty years, Antoinette Smith; a son, Richard A. Smith, Jr. of Hurlock; a daughter, Shelley Plechner and husband Walter of Cape May Court House, New Jersey; two grandchildren; five greatgrandchildren; two brothers, Victor Smith of Hurlock and Kenneth Smith of Centreville as well as many in-laws, nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Roger Smith.



Interment will take place at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery. Services will be private.



Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market.







