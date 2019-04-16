EASTON - On April 12, 2019, Richard Anthony Schumacher Jr., 58, passed away at his home in Easton. He is survived by his beloved wife of 31 years, the former Susan Allen of Baltimore, and two daughters, Katherine Nicole S. Arens (and her husband Bryce) of Lincoln, NE, and Kelly Marie Schumacher of San Antonio, TX.

Born in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Richard A. and Norma Schumacher, Denton and Salisbury, MD. He earned his A.A. in Information Systems Technology from Chesapeake College and completed courses in Math/Computer Cartography at Salisbury State University.

From 1983 through 1991, he served in the Maryland Army National Guard retiring as Air CAV Troop Commander.

At the time of his death, he was Regional Manager of Electric Operations, Centreville Office for Delmarva Power, a company he had worked for 30+ years, beginning as lineman. He never expected more of his crew members than he would do himself.

Rick was a fun-loving family man, also devoted to his canine "daughter" Stella. He enjoyed free time in his boat, the kayaks, catching and steaming blue crabs, vacationing with friends and traveling. He was a "fix-it" guy, good in the kitchen, and an expert shopper with coupons. With his extended family, he was always available to help and offer advice. When his daughters were young, he attended their activities and even was their t-ball and softball coach. He was immensely proud of his girls. A member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church, he was former chair of the Trustees and had worked the sound system during worship.

When Susan was a senior at Salisbury and had to find off-campus housing, she and her friends rented rooms in a home owned by Mrs. Schumacher. Rick was the landlady's son; Sue never went back home, and they have lived on the shore ever since.

A Celebration of Rick's Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24 at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 100 Peachblossom Rd., Easton. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, friends and family may honor the life of Rick by performing an act of kindness for someone or by making a donation to St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 100 Peachblossom Rd., Easton, MD 21601.

Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 17, 2019