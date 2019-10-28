|
|
|
Richard C. Allin of Smyrna, DE passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Delaware Hospice in Milford. He was 89.
He was born on July 25, 1930 in Lynbrook, New York, the son of the late Alfred Allin and Lilly Hanson Allin.
After graduating from Malverne High School in 1948, he served in the United States Air Force from 1950 to 1954 serving as a weather observer in Germany and Morocco. After his honorable discharge, he attended Hofstra University and Dartmouth College and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in finance.
In 1990, he married Carol J. Paravano and they made their home in Smyrna, Delaware.
Richard worked for Continental Can as a Credit Manager.
Richard was a collector of clocks and antiques. He was a member of the V.F.W. Post 5246.
He is survived by his wife, Carol J. Allin of Smyrna, four children, Michelle Allin of Tamarac, FL, Stacey Allin of Virginia Beach, VA, Richard Allin of New York, and Amy Allin of Pennsylvania, a step-son, Richard Foschini of Sellersville, PA, a brother William Allin of Greenville, SC, special "children", Lilly and Brayden Zalewski of Berlin, MD, and many nieces and nephews and good friends in Federalsburg and Smyrna.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Allin and 2 sisters, Mary Lou Bartholomaus and Catherine Dyson.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 12:00pm at Framptom Funeral Home, in Federalsburg, MD with Pastor Jim Michaels officiating. Private interment will be at Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock. A viewing will be held from 11:00am to 12:00pm prior to the service.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963 or the Federalsburg Volunteer Fire Company, Post Office Box 99 Federalsburg, MD 21632.
Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 3, 2019