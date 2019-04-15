Home

Moore Funeral Home
12 S. Second Street
Denton, MD 21629
(410) 479-2611
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Richard H. Lynch Obituary
FREDERICA, Del. - Richard H. Lynch of Frederica, DE, passed away at his home on Saturday, April 13, 2019. He was 57 years old.
Born in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 9, 1961, Mr. Lynch was the son of the late John Francis Lynch and Roberta Frances Reed Lynch. He had moved to Somerset County with his family from Prince George's County as a child. He graduated from the Washington High School in Princes Anne, MD. A wonderful son and brother, he had a great sense of humor. He became a chef and was well known in a number of different venues such as Ocean City, Salisbury, and as far away as Lake Tahoe, NV.
Mr. Lynch is survived by his sister, Lynn A. Willey (Brian), of Greensboro, MD; two nieces: Christen Willey, Jessica Hernandez (Michael); a great niece and nephew, Chelsea and Daniel; and an aunt and uncle, Richard and Betty Lynch, of Elk Garden, WV.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 18th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. in Denton, where friends may visit from Noon until 1 p.m. before the service. The interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests for friends to send memorial donations to the Caroline Humane Society, 407 W. Belle Rd., Ridgely, MD 21660.
To offer online condolences and tributes, please visit: moorefuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 16, 2019
