|
|
Richard Ivon "Dick" Morton died at his home in Trappe, MD on Sunday, January 26, 2020. He was 95.
Born September 29, 1924 in Easton, MD, he was the son of the late Ivon T. and Margaret Laing Morton.
After graduation from Easton High School, Mr. Morton was drafted into the U.S. Army, serving in the Pacific Theatre during World War II. At the end of the war, he was honorably discharged with the rank of Master Sergeant. He then worked for the United States Coast and Geodetic Survey, until returning to Easton to work for his father at Morton Signs.
In 1949 Mr. Morton was recalled to the U.S. Army to serve in the Korean War. After the war, he returned to the family business where he came to love creating estate signs, lettering boats, and painting trailers for Preston Trucking Company, until his retirement.
In his spare time, Mr. Morton enjoyed sailing, creating stained glass, and furniture making. After retirement he became an avid golfer, spending many hours on the golf course with his friends.
A member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Trappe, he served on the Old White Marsh Cemetery Board, and was a former board member of Izaak Walton League Mid-Shore Chapter. He was a member of Easton Elks Lodge #1622 and Veterans of Foreign Wars E.E. Streets Memorial Post 5118.
Mr. Morton is survived by his wife of 72 years, the former Ella Young of Dover, DE, whom he married on September 6, 1947; two sons, Richard J. Morton (Wanda) and Jeffery A. Morton (Debbie); four grandchildren, Erik (Lori), Robert (George), Heather (Jason) and Kathleen (Krista). He is also survived by four great-grandchildren, Kathryn, Wesley, Ashlynn, and George.
He was predeceased by his sister, Shirley Miller.
Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 1:00 pm at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Trappe, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, PO Box 141, Trappe, MD 21673.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, Maryland, 21804. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jan. 29, 2020