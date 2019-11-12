|
|
|
Richard John Tanczos, 84, a resident of St. Michaels and previously of Annapolis and Oxford, MD and Lancaster, PA, died of natural causes November 5, 2019 at Easton's Shore Medical Center. Born January 30, 1935 in Cleveland, Ohio, Dick joined the US Army in 1955 and in 1956 was assigned to NATO Headquarters (SHAPE) in Paris, France, until he returned to Cleveland upon discharge. Having begun a lifelong interest in amateur radio as a child, he was drawn to the world of HF communications and RF test equipment. For many years he worked for Bird Electronic Corporation in Ohio, moving to Lancaster in the early 70's as their Eastern Regional Sales Manager.
In 1976 he married Judith C. Reel whom he had first met while stationed at SHAPE and then met again in Lancaster. He loved sailing, classical music, France, travel, the Cleveland Indians and playing Mexican Train. Dick was a member of the Cruising Sailors of St Michaels and an active member of Christ Church in St. Michaels where he was a lay reader and Eucharistic Minister.
Surviving are his children, Guy R. Tanczos (Theresa) of Cleveland, Ohio, David C. Reel (Kelly) of Lancaster, PA and Susan Reel Sanchez (Mark) of Honolulu, HI, eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Christ Church February 1, 2020 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christ Church Memorial Fund, 301 S. Talbot Street, St. Michaels, MD 21663. www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 13, 2019