CAMBRIDGE - Richard Joseph DeCapio, 53, of Cambridge, MD, beloved husband of Laurie (Hertel) DeCapio, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. They both hail from Connecticut and relocated to Cambridge, MD in 2006, so Rich could take his dream job as the Assistant Band Director of the United States Naval Academy Drum & Bugle Corps, in Annapolis, MD.

Rich was the son of the late Orlando and Frances DeCapio, of East Lyme, CT; and in addition to his wife, Laurie; he leaves behind his beloved labs, Bailey and Ace; his brother, John DeCapio, of New Jersey; his father-in-law, Richard Hertel, of Glastonbury, CT; his sister and brothers in law: Nancy and Peter Teveris, of S. Glastonbury, CT; Christopher and Sue Hertel, of Wethersfield, CT; brother-in-law, Keith Hertel, of Lantana, FL; along with his niece, Erica Teveris and her husband Matt Staebner, of So. Glastonbury, CT; and a nephew, Jesse Teveris, also of So. Glastonbury, CT.

Rich loved music, and enjoyed going to jams to play his guitar, he was also a member of the Bridgemen Marching Band, Bayonne, NJ for many years. He also loved his Jeep Wrangler, which propelled him into becoming a member of the Chesapeake Jeep Club. His other hobbies included golf, RC racing, and playing the guitar.

A viewing and visitation will be held on Saturday, March 30, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Newcomb & Collins Funeral Home, 308 High Street, Cambridge, MD.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard's name can be made to the Naval Academy Drum & Bugle Corps, checks payabe to U.S. Treasury - MEMO LINE (VERY IMPORTANT): MWF/D&B, Comptroller Gift Funds Division, 181 Wainwright Road, Annapolis, MD 21402.

Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 29, 2019