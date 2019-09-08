|
Richard N. Bramble, 72 of Chestertown, MD passed away on September 4, 2019 in Seasons Hospice at Christiana Hospital, Newark, DE.
Mr. Bramble was born on August 19, 1947, son of the late Thomas Henry Morris Bramble and Catherine Wilson Bramble. He was a lifetime resident of Chestertown and a 1965 graduate of Chestertown High School. He had worked at Southern States before he began his career in retail sales with Bonnett's Town & Country in the 1960's and 70's and in 1980 he opened Bramble's Menswear which he operated until its closing in 2009. Mr. Bramble was currently working for Ramsey GMC.
Richie was a member of Chester River Yacht & Country Club, the Downtown Chestertown Association, Republican Central Committee, Chestertown Elks and a past board member of Kent County Humane Society.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his 2nd wife of 21 years, Lynn Freeman Bramble and a brother Robert Bramble.
Mr. Bramble is survived by his wife of 5 years, Frances 'Frannie' Bunch Bramble; his children, Scott Bramble (Jill Smith Bramble) of Warwick, MD and Laura DeVol (Michael) of Davidsonville, MD; the mother of his children, Anne George Bramble DeComo of Massey, MD; a brother, Thomas Bramble and 4 grandchildren Sarah Catherine DeVol, Nicholas Clarkson Bramble, Brian Patrick DeVol and Jordan Elizabeth Bramble.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 21 from 11 to 1 pm at Eastern Shore Bible Baptist Church, 13984 Gregg Neck Rd., Galena, MD, where service will begin at 1 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to Humane Society of Kent County, 10720 Augustine Herman Hwy, Chestertown, MD 21620 or Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr., Centreville, MD. 21617.
Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech
