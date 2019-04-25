TRAPPE - Richard "Dickie" S. Hargis, 77, of Trappe, Md. passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at UMSMC at Easton. He was born in Cambridge on July 29, 1941 and was a son of the late Sherwood F. and Ocelee Jones Hargis.

Mr. Hargis graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1959. He served in the U.S. Army and was in the Green Beret. Mr. Hargis worked for Meredith Auto Sales, Tidewater Inn, and at the Talbot County Chamber of Commerce.

He was married to the former Dolores O'Brien, who passed away on May 29, 2003. Mr. Hargis was a life member of the Cambridge Elks Lodge, where he served as the Exalted Ruler from 1980 to 1981, a member of the Dorchester General Hospital Auxiliary, the American Legion Post 91, Choptank Memorial Post 7460 VFW, and the Cambridge Moose. He was also a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church where he served in many capacities.

He is survived by a sister, Mollie Brake and husband Roger, of Cambridge; a niece, Lee Everett; and two great nieces: Morgan Everett and Casey Everett. Besides his parents and his wife, Mr. Hargis is preceded in death by a nephew, R. Ross Brake.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 11 a.m. at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge, with Rev. Fred Bahr officiating. Family will receive friends an hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Old Trinity Churchyard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Baywater Animal Rescue, 4930 Bucktown Road, Cambridge, MD 21613 or to Kitty City Rescue, P.O. Box 1259, Cambridge, MD 21613.