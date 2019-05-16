|
Richard Szabo passed away on April 30, 2019. He deeply loved his family, and his passions were music, English football, golf and being near the water. He had a great sense of humor and made lasting friendships.
Surviving Rich are his wife, Nancy Labat; daughter, Elizabeth Szabo; son-in-law, Paul Tolar; son, Nico Szabo; stepdaughters, Sofie Batchelor, Christi Nigh, Bethany Dean, Lauren Amersbach; stepsons: Jeffrey Amersbach, Brent Amersbach, Jerrad Reed; his uncle, Steve Szabo; his cousin, Steve Szabo; his in-laws, Robert and Ann Labat Gepert; brothers-in-law, John Labat, Woody Labat; sisters-in-law, Julie Labat Hershey, Jessica Pritz, Shenley Jorinscay, Abby Wlodarczyk; and their spouses, "The Roo Crew"; nephews, nieces and close friends that were dear to his heart.
His parents, Richard and Jennifer Szabo, and his brother, Matthew Szabo, all of Fayetteville, Pa., preceded him in death.
There will be a private memorial service in June.
In lieu of flowers, please send any memorial donations to the Easton Family YMCA's program Camp Lazy Days in Easton, Md.
Published in The Star Democrat on May 16, 2019