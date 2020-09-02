Richard Thomas Peix, 80 of Greensboro, MD passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020.
Richard was born in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania on May 21, 1939. He was preceded in death by his parents Jack and Margaret Peix.
Richard graduated in 1957 from Irvington High School in New York, he then went on to college for 2 years before enlisting in the Marines. He served 4 years in the Marines. He then went on to work for Fuller Brush Company, and then on to become the manager for Arlins Department Store. Eventually he joined the carpenter's union and worked until 1998 when he retired. Richard became the Commander at the American Legion Post 29 for 5 years and District Commander for 1 year. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and coaching baseball. Richard also raised Labrador Retrievers for 10 years.
He is survived by his wife; Rose Marie Peix of Denton, MD; his two sons: Adam Peix and his wife Bettina of Berlin, Maryland; and Richard Thomas Peix Jr. and his wife Faith of Florida. Richard was also survived by his companion Debra Hrycak of Greensboro, Maryland.
A memorial will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 10:30 - 11:30 am at the Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home at 106 W. Sunset Avenue in Greensboro, Maryland. Graveside services will follow at Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery at 6827 E. New Market Ellwood Road, Hurlock, Maryland 21643.
