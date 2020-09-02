1/1
Richard Thomas Peix Sr.
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Thomas Peix, 80 of Greensboro, MD passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020.

Richard was born in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania on May 21, 1939. He was preceded in death by his parents Jack and Margaret Peix.

Richard graduated in 1957 from Irvington High School in New York, he then went on to college for 2 years before enlisting in the Marines. He served 4 years in the Marines. He then went on to work for Fuller Brush Company, and then on to become the manager for Arlins Department Store. Eventually he joined the carpenter's union and worked until 1998 when he retired. Richard became the Commander at the American Legion Post 29 for 5 years and District Commander for 1 year. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and coaching baseball. Richard also raised Labrador Retrievers for 10 years.

He is survived by his wife; Rose Marie Peix of Denton, MD; his two sons: Adam Peix and his wife Bettina of Berlin, Maryland; and Richard Thomas Peix Jr. and his wife Faith of Florida. Richard was also survived by his companion Debra Hrycak of Greensboro, Maryland.

A memorial will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 10:30 - 11:30 am at the Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home at 106 W. Sunset Avenue in Greensboro, Maryland. Graveside services will follow at Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery at 6827 E. New Market Ellwood Road, Hurlock, Maryland 21643.

For online condolences please visit www.fleegleandhelfenbein.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Memorial Gathering
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home, P.A.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home, P.A.
106 West Sunset Avenue
Greensboro, MD 21639
(410) 482-8914
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home, P.A.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved