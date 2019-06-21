Home

Ridgely Earl "Reb" Brown

Ridgely Earl "Reb" Brown Obituary
DELAWARE - Ridgely "Reb" Earl Brown of Camden Wyoming, DE, passed away June 19, 2019. He was 29.
He was born on Dec. 23, 1989, in Easton, MD, to David and Lorie Bolden. Reb was a very talented artist who loved to sketch and draw. He enjoyed spending time with his friends, and the H-town boys.
In addition to his parents, Reb is survived by his grandparents: Ridgely and Nancy Puschert, of Goldsboro, MD; grandmother, Emma Bolden, of Federalsburg, MD; sister, Felicia Snow, of Felton, DE; nieces: Alicia, Jamilya, Rosie; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26 at Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home in Greensboro, MD, with a one-hour prior visitation. Interment will take place in Greensboro Cemetery at a later date.
To share remembrances or online condolences, please visit: www.fleegleandhelfenbein.com
Published in The Star Democrat on June 23, 2019
