Rita S. Anders of Denton, MD passed away at the UofM Shore Medical Center in Easton, MD on Friday, February 28, 2020. She was 74 years old.
Born in Harrisburg, PA on October 29, 1945, Mrs. Anders was the daughter of the late Maynard W. Statler and Edna Marie Oaks Statler. She was a 1963 graduate of Greencastle High School and a 1967 graduate of James Madison University, where she earned her BA.
Mrs. Anders and her family moved to Denton in 1976. For fifteen years, she was an Instructional Assistant at the Denton Elementary School. She was also a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Easton and was a volunteer for the Lutheran Mission Society. In addition, she was an accomplished maker of crafts, she loved watching birds, jigsaw puzzles, the beach, and traveling with her husband.
Mrs. Anders is survived by her husband of 52 years, Larry W. Anders, also of Denton; two daughters: Laura L. Breeding (Chris) of Denton, Kathryn A. Pierce (Jeff) of Bishop, GA; and a son, Benjamin W. Anders (Jodi) of Easton, MD; seven grandchildren: Andrew Breeding (Cara), Morgan Anders (Tara), Morgan Parks, Jack Rinkowski, Elijah Anders, Adam Anders, and Benjamin Pierce; and three great grandchildren: Kaden, Ashton, and Luke. She was predeceased by a granddaughter, Melissa Breeding.
A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, March 5th, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Easton where friends may visit with the family from 10 until 11 before the service. The interment is private.
If friends wish to send memorial donations, the family suggests sending them to the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 7215 Ocean Gateway, Easton, MD 21601. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 1, 2020