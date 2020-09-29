1/1
Robbi Gwen (Tippett) Gevaudan
1965 - 2020
Robbi Gwen (Tippett) Gevaudan passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at her home in Federalsburg, MD. She was 54.

She was born on November 23, 1965. She was the daughter of the late Robert Tippett and Muriel Shirley Tippett.

She enjoyed everything and everyone. Hunting for antiques, hoping to find that one little treasure to take home. Her admiration and love for Britain and Queen Elizabeth. Mentoring and guiding those she cared for towards their better selves. Anyone who knew her, even for a moment, was forever changed. A beacon and a gravitating force of love and grace that drew us to her. As for us, she would expect nothing less than to reflect on these words.

She is Gone

By Anonymous

You can shed tears that she is gone

or you can smile because she has lived.

You can close your eyes and pray that she'll come back

or you can open your eyes and see all she's left.

Your heart can be empty because you can't see her

or you can be full of the love you shared.

You can turn your back on tomorrow and live yesterday or you can be happy for tomorrow because of yesterday.

You can remember her and only that she's gone or you can cherish her memory and let it live on.

You can cry and close your mind, be empty, and turn your back or you can do what she'd want: smile, open your eyes, love, and go on.

She is survived by her husband, George Leon Gevaudan, her children, Elliott, Rachael, Alec, and Katherine, and her sister, Shannon Cusick.

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, from 10 am-12 pm at Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg, MD.

Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home.

Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com.

Published in The Star Democrat on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Framptom Funeral Home, P.A.
216 North Main Street
Federalsburg, MD 21632
(410) 754-8888
