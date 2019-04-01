DENTON - Robert A. Newman of Denton, MD, passed away at his home on Monday, April 1, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was 76 years old.

Born in West Virginia on April 16, 1942, Mr. Newman was the son of the late Robert Harvey Newman and Ada Belle Cobb Newman. He had retired from BG&E after 35 years as a Plant Operator. He moved to Denton in 2004. He was a home carpenter and made garden ornaments. He also hunted, fished, and worked on cars. He belonged to the Grasonville Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Mr. Newman is survived by his wife, Barbara Ann Newman, of Denton; three daughters: Lisa McClaughtery (Larry Jr.), of Denton; Sharon M. Strong (Bill), of Pasadena, MD; Vicki Lynn Augustine (Roy), of Trappe, MD; three granddaughters: Brandee, Megan, Sadie; five brothers: George Newman, Chuck Newman, Wayne Newman, David Newman, Raymond Newman; three sisters: Janice Darnell, Emma Jane Horst and Linda Newman. He was predeceased by a brother, Bill Newman; and a sister, Evelyn McGee.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 5th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 South Second Street in Denton, where friends may visit from 12 until 1 before the service. The interment will be in the Denton Cemetery.

If friends wish to send memorial donations, the family suggests sending them to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or go to http://stjude.org/donate.

Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 2, 2019