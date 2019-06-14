RIDGELY - Robert A. "Bobby" Ross, 81, of Ridgely, MD, died on Friday, June 14, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.

Mr. Ross was born on April 3, 1938 in Ridgely, MD, in the Fifer Hospital to the late Grace Ross.

He graduated from Ridgely High School in 1956

He worked for DuPont in Seaford, DE, and retired after 35 years. He then worked as a driver for the Shore Health System lab for a few years following his retirement. He enjoyed playing soccer for several towns from his teenage years through adulthood, coaching the Ridgely Rebels Little League team, socializing with friends in the community at Sam's Restaurant, listening to old country music, driving and showing his restored antique '55 Chevy, watching the Orioles and Raven's games, and eating crabs with his friends and family. He was especially proud of his grandsons: Nicholas and Christian. He was a member of the Maryland State Numismatic Association.

Mr. Ross is survived by his wife of 54 years, Linda Mae Rogers Ross, of Ridgely; daughter, Terri (Craig), of Ridgely; son, Rob (Debbie), of Ridgely; sister, Marie Jarrell, of Ridgely; and brother, Tody Strannahan, of Greensboro, MD. He is survived by two grandsons: Nicholas Ross, Christian Ross, of Ridgely, MD; and many nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his mother and grandmother who raised him, Katie Ross, of Ridgely; and his beloved son, David W. Ross, of Ridgely.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2 p.m. at Ridgely United Methodist Church in Ridgely. There will be a viewing on Monday, June 17, where friends and family may visit from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Ridgely United Methodist Church, Ridgely, MD. Interment will be in the Ridgely Cemetery, Ridgely, MD.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make contributions to Compass Regional Hospice, Centreville, MD.

Published in The Star Democrat on June 16, 2019